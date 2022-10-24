How many kaju katlis are considered excessive?

How many kaju katlis do you actually eat throughout the holiday season? The answer is five per day to devouring a half kilogramme box all at once!

Ruchi Sharma, a well-known dietitian, suggests having one or two pieces throughout the holiday season but not bingeing on it for days. Instead of eating it out of a dabba full of kaju katlis, she advises placing one piece in a separate bowl.

Apoorvi Sethi, a nutritionist and health coach, feels that the problem with kaju katli is that you just don’t eat one. ‘You’ll need to do one hour of running to burn off 10 pieces. So think hard before you eat,’ says Apoorvi.

Is it possible to lessen the guilt? According to fitness guru and coach Abhinav Mahajan, the key is to limit yourself to one kaju katli with each meal.

Add one hour of brisk walking, cross training, cycling, or any other low-intensity exercise every day until you can control your desires if you eat it frequently over the holiday season. According to him, this would entail burning 500–600 calories in a single session.

He continues, ‘Try walking at least 10,000 steps throughout the day to balance off the calories consumed.’