International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League: Hockey India announces Indian squad

New Delhi: Hockey India announced 22-member Indian hockey team for the opening games of the fourth season of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League. Harmanpreet Singh is named as the captain of the Indian squad. Manpreet Singh has been named as vice-captain. FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 will be held n Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India will face New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30. India play their second match against New Zealand on November 4 and face Spain on November 6. All matches will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Sumit,Manpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

Schedule

28 October: India vs New Zealand, 7 PM IST

30 October: India vs Spain, 7 PM IST

4 November: India vs New Zealand, 7 PM IST

6 November: India vs Spain, 7 PM IST