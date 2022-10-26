Should you substitute jaggery for sugar in your diet?

In the food sector, one of the long-running arguments between jaggery and sugar has always been there. Jaggery, also known as ‘non-centrifugal’ cane sugar, is unprocessed sugarcane juice, as opposed to white sugar, which is refined sugar made from beet or cane sugar.

Should someone eat jaggery or white sugar? Should you give up sugar and switch to jaggery instead? In recent Instagram posts, dietician Rujuta Diwekar has provided answers to questions like these.

‘You have to see it according to the season and how you’re combining it with different food items. In winter, we tend to switch to jaggery. So if you’re combining it with bajra roti or til ka ladoo. In summer, sugar is a better option if you’re eating sherbet or shrikhand or other recipes like this,’ said Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist in her post, titled ‘Jaggery or Sugar.’

Should someone truly switch from sugar to jaggery on a daily basis? Jaggery is not a replacement for sugar, she said in response. But you must completely avoid it if you are eating homemade desserts. Instead, she suggested making sure the food is real, enjoying it as a celebration, and sharing it with everyone.

Diwekar discussed avoiding sugar and the types of sugar that are bad for the body in another Instagram post that is a part of the ‘Should I skip?’ series. She suggested avoiding all foods with added sugar, including packaged and highly processed foods.