Wisconsin man convicted in deadly attack on Christmas parade

A Wisconsin man who crashed his SUV into a Christmas parade outside Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring many more, was convicted guilty of murder and other offences on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all six charges of intentional homicide by the 12-member Waukesha County jury. At sentencing, he might receive a life sentence.

Brooks, who represented himself, was reprimanded by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow for breaking court rules many times throughout the three-week trial.

In the city of Waukesha, some 15 miles (25 km) west of downtown Milwaukee, Brooks is accused of purposefully driving his sport utility vehicle through police barricades and into the crowds watching the annual parade on November 21.

On Monday, Brooks told the jury in his closing remarks that he had no desire to harm anyone. He claimed that as he sped through the gathering, he honked the car’s horn to signal people to move aside.