Court orders all 3 accused in Kerala human sacrifice case to serve 9 days in police custody

According to officials, all three accused in the purported Kerala human sacrifice case have been placed in police custody for nine days. Muhammed Shafi, Bhagaval Singh, and Laila were all sent into police custody by the Perumbavoor Magistrate Court in the Ernakulam district.

Prior to this, the Kerala High Court received a petition from all three accused contesting the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court’s decision to award 12 days of police custody. The order allowing police custody was challenged.

They also requested permission to speak with their lawyer during the interrogation and directions to prevent the media from knowing the details of their confession statement. The Kerala High Court, and meanwhile, rejected their appeal but allowed them to consult with their lawyer for 15 minutes on every other day.

The court noted that ‘the gruesome murder of two women purportedly for human sacrifice, has outraged the people of Kerala’ while dismissing the petition. In the Pathanamthitta district, pits close to Singh and Laila’s home were the site of the exhumation of the bones of two women, known as Padma and Roslin.

The main accused Muhammed Shafi, is being questioned, according to the Kochi Police Commissioner, in a case of alleged human sacrifice in which two women were reportedly lured for money and brutally murdered for a ritual.