Gulf country announces visa-free entry

Muscat: Oman has eased entry rules for residents and nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. As per the new rule, all residents of the GCC countries have the right to enter the Sultanate of Oman for all commercial professions. This was announced by Directorate General of Passports and Residence and Oman Airports.

GCC residents of all professions can now enter the country for business, tourism and other purpose from any border. Oman now allows all GCC residents with a valid resident and work visa issued by UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or Qatar immigration authorities, irrespective of their profession.

As per the new rule, expats with valid residency and work visas will be allowed to visit any GCC country from anywhere, not only from the country of residence. A resident of any GCC country is not required to arrive directly from that GCC country to avail this facility. It is permitted at any time and from any destination they arrive from.