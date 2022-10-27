Russia takes action to outlaw ‘LGBT promotion’ among all age groups

A bill that would extend the current ban on the promotion of ‘LGBT propaganda’ among children to include people of all ages was supported by Russian lawmakers on Thursday. Critics view this as an effort to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities.

LGBT pride marches have already been disrupted by authorities who have imprisoned advocates for gay rights.

Any event or behaviour that is thought to promote homosexuality, whether it be online, in a movie, a book, in advertising, or in public, might result in a heavy fine under the new law, which was unanimously approved on its first reading by the lower chamber State Duma.

Human rights organisations claim the measures are intended to outlaw the representation of minorities like lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, and transgender people (LGBT) in public life. Legislators assert that they are safeguarding morals against allegedly ‘un-Russian’ liberal values that are supported by the West.

It is against the law to propagate ‘LGBT propaganda,’ and offenders face fines of up to 400,000 roubles ($6,500).

Legal businesses that break the law risk fines of up to 5 million roubles, while foreigners infringers risk being kicked out of Russia.