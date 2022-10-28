Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the Kerala market. In the last two days, gold price surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,680 per 8 gram in Kerala.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally higher by 0.08% or Rs 43 at Rs 50,780 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.29% or Rs 171 at Rs 58,449 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,663.22 per ounce. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,666. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.2% to $19.54 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $962.03 and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,951.07.