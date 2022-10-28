Dreaded days of fear ends; Tiger caught after a month in Wayanad

Wayanad: Dreaded days of fear in Cheeral village in Kerala’s Wayanad Kerala have ended after a tiger that strayed into the area was trapped this morning. The tiger had hunted over 10 cattle in a month.

The search for the tiger involved hundreds of forest guards, a special rapid response team and trained elephants. Thirty cameras were placed around the village to track the 10-year-old tiger. The captured tiger has been taken to Batheri and then to the Palliative Care Unit at Pachadi in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.