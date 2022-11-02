Hansika Motwani confirms wedding rumours; Shares engagement pics | See post

Mumbai: South Indian star actress Hansika Motwani has officially confirmed her wedding rumours by sharing a few pics with her fiance Sohail Kathuria. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared pics confirming her engagement with Mumbai-based businessman Sohail.

In the pics, Sohail was seen on his knees proposing to Hansika in a beautiful location in Paris. ‘Now&Forever’, Hansika captioned the pic.

Sohail is Hansika’s business partner and best friend. Reportedly, Hansika will tie the knot with Sohail on December 4 in Jaipur. Sources close to the actress revealed that the couple is planning a grand wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Meanwhile on the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tamil movie ‘Maha’.