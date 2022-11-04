A 132-year-old tunnel was found at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

In Mumbai’s Byculla neighbourhood, a 132-year-old tunnel was found at the government-run JJ Hospital. The 200-meter-long tunnel, which was constructed during the British era and is currently being turned into a nursing college, was discovered beneath a former medical ward. The JJ Hospital tunnel’s foundation stone dates the construction to 1890.

‘We conducted an inspection of the nursing college building in response to a water leak report. PWD engineers and security personnel inspected the structure and discovered the date 1890 engraved on the foundation stone’ a representative informed PTI.

We conducted additional investigation after receiving a tip that there might be a basement, and as a result, we found the tunnel, the employee said.

On the grounds of Mumbai’s JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College sits the nursing facility.

According to Indian Express, Dr. Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital, claimed that the administration was always aware of a tunnel under the nursing complex.

The colonial-era tunnel wasn’t discovered until a medical officer followed a hole in the nursing college building’s exterior to the basement.