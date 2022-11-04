Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.85 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained to touch 82.63, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled 8 paise lower at 82.88 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22% to 112.67. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth 677.62 crore.