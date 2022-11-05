Women want men to know these sex secrets

To know what women, want in sex is not really hard. To know this what is needed is attention. Women’s actions reveal a lot about what they want in relationships and their sex life. Here some secrets that women wish men would know.

A good talk is a great aphrodisiac: Many women find a good conversation to be a great turn-on. For them, talking and feeling loved are very important.

Women want to be praised: Woman liked to be praised by her partner. One can always appreciate and praise what you do find attractive.

Playfulness: This is a great quality. Many men are far too serious about sex. They forget to laugh, be romantically mischievous, have fun. Playfulness and light-heartedness can make intimate moments enjoyable and relaxing.

Women cherish non-sexual touching and tenderness: Women love romance, cuddling, hand-holding and kissing. But many women complain that their men never do this except during foreplay.

Warm attention after sex is important: Woman want attention and care after sex. A woman’s need for tender moments goes beyond the sexual activity. Some women complain that men fall asleep immediately after the act. When a man is having sex, his endorphin level is very high. Almost immediately after ejaculation, he goes through a refractory phase where he loses his erection and all his systems gear down. In females this phase happens gradually.