In Bengal’s Baruipur, two people were detained for selling illicit weapons.

By detaining two individuals who were found in possession of a collection of weapons and ammunition on Friday, the Baruipur Police of West Bengal pull apart an illegal arms ring in South 24 Parganas. The arrest occurs in advance of the upcoming panchayat elections.

According to police sources, on Friday, a team from the Bakultala police station and the Special Operations Group carried out a joint raid at a place called ‘Jiban Mondal er Hat’ in the Baruipur subdivision.

The two suspects who were detained have been named as Ajay Kayal (21) and Raja Gayen (22). When they arrived to Jiban Mondal er Hat to deliver the shipment of weapons and ammo, they were both apprehended in the act.

The suspects were found to have three single-shutter firearms, one six-chamber firearm, four live.38mm rounds, one 8mm round, two smartphones, and one motorcycle.

A few days prior to the arrest, seven persons were detained for detonating bombs in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, injuring five youngsters.