A Kerala man beats his cousin, age 21, to death in Palakkad for failing to feed his dog.

In Kerala’s Palakkad, police officers detained a 27-year-old man for killing his cousin by beating him. On Friday, October 4, the horrifying tragedy took place in the Mulayankavu neighbourhood of the Palakkad district. Because the 21-year-old did not feed his dog, the accused beat his cousin to death.

Harshad, a man of age 21, was the victim. His cousin Hakeem (27), was taken into custody by Koppam police. Hakeem and his pals took Harshaad to the hospital on Friday, telling them that his cousin had fallen from the top of the home where they both lived. They shared housing while working on cables in Perumthody hamlet.

Doctors were positive that the deceased had been severely beaten up since there were marks on his body that indicated it, despite the accused’s claim that his relative had fallen from the roof. Despite receiving treatment, Harshaad passed away. He had broken ribs, and it was said that internal bleeding was the cause of his death.

It was also found out that Hakeem had beaten Harshaad on Friday for not feeding his dog. Hakeem was thrashed with a wooden stick and a dog belt. On the basis of this, Koppam police detained Hakeem and eventually arrested him.