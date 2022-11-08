British woman marries Agra villager after online dating

A British nurse named Hannah Hewitt wed an Agra peasant named Palendra Singh on Monday, demonstrating how social media can work as a bridge across barriers of language, ethnicity, and nationality. The marriage ceremony was held in the Bamroli Katara temple in Singh’s hometown.

Palendra Singh, who is 28 years old, revealed to India Today that he manages sales for a private company in Agra. He had established a podcast on social media during the initial Covid wave, and Hannah, a Manchester resident, got in touch with him via that podcast. They started talking about their likes and dislikes and cultural details before exchanging email and Telegram IDs and deciding to be married as soon as the Covid problem was resolved.

Hannah told India Today that she would do her best to adapt to Indian culture and that she would also study Hindi.

Palendra Singh’s father is a farmer, while his sibling lives and works in Poland.

According to Vishal Sharma, vice-chairman of Hindustani Biradari, a foreigner has already wed an Agra native in the past. A couple of months ago, a Hindu girl from Agra who was residing in France travelled to Agra with her French fiancé and got married in accordance with Hindu traditions. Hannah wanted to get married in the temple of a little village in Agra, which is unusual because most couples envision getting married beneath the shade of the Taj Mahal.