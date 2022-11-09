Clash between student groups at NIT Srinagar; 5 injured

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students after a volleyball match ended at Jammu and Kashmir’s National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. Five people were injured.

Police arrived on campus after being notified by NIT authorities.According to the police, the fights occurred late at night between two groups of students from different batches.

Srinagar Police Tweeted, ‘A late night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein 2 group of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match. 5 students from both sides sustained minor injuries. Police on request of NIT authorities entered campus and situation is normal now.’

The situation, according to police, was under control.