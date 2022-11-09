The SC will become more litigant-friendly with ‘tech-plans’ as CJI Chandrachud assumes leadership.

Plans to make the Supreme Court more litigant-friendly are set to start taking effect shortly with Justice DY Chandrachud taking over as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court’s e-committee has been led by CJI Chandrachud, who has been working on significant projects that should be completed during his two-year term. Some of these strategies are now undergoing testing as well.

Including Supreme Court pendency and filing data in the National Judicial Data Grid is said to be the first and most important improvement (NJDG). The NJDG currently has data from the nation’s high courts and trial courts.

Real-time updates are made to the data. The use of Supreme Court data is currently being tested, and it will probably be made public soon. The information will show how many cases and what kinds of cases the supreme court hears and decides each day.

Putting all Supreme Court orders and judgements on the e-website, court’s which as of now only carries high court and trial court orders, is another significant reform that is currently being worked on, according to insiders. There will be a single location where judgements from the Supreme Court and other high courts can be searched using precise keywords.

According to project participants, this will greatly benefit judges and legal researchers because it will make searches more fruitful and precise.

According to sources cited by India Today, the Supreme Court would also implement plans for more seamless and user-friendly e-filing of cases.

On Wednesday, Justice DY Chandrachud took the oath of office as the 50th Chief Justice of India. Justice UU Lalit, who served as CJI for 74 days before retiring on November 8, is replaced by the new CJI.