Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US currency in the forex market. The concern over US inflation data and the negative performance of the Indian equities weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.61 against the US dollar. During trading, it then lost further ground to reach at 81.64, registering a loss of 17 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.47 against the US dollar.

The dollar index which measures US currency’s strength against 6 other currencies fell 0.26% to 110.26. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 386.83 crore.