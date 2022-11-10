New parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leaves hospital; Take their baby girl home | Watch

Mumbai: New parents in B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have taken their newborn home. The couple was seen leaving the hospital on Thursday morning.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6. Now, the new mom got discharged from the hospital today and Ranbir came to pick her and the baby up from HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, the car of Ranbir and Alia could be seen leaving the hospital.

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return home with their baby girlpic.twitter.com/QlA1vt7abq — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.