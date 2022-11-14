Asian Airgun Championship: Team India bags 4 gold medals

Daegu: In shooting, Indian shooters bagged 4 gold medals at the Asian Airgun Championships in Daegu, South Korea. Indian shooters won gold medals in all four team events. India has so far won 10 gold medals in this competition.

The trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, and Rudrank Balasaheb Patil won gold medal by defating Kazakhstan ‘17-11’ in the final of the men’s 10 metre air rifle event. In the women’s category, the Indian shooting team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, and Meghna Sajjanar beat hosts Korea 16-10 in the finals.

In junior men’s, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Srikartik Sabri Raj Ravi Shankar, and Vidit Jain defeated hosts Korea by a margin of 16-10 in the finals. In the women’s category, the Indian junior women’s team of Tilottama Sen, Ramita, and Nancy beat South Korea 16-2 to win gold in the continental event.