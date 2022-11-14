Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.

Japan Meteorological Agency said, the epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles). ‘An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC’, USGS updated on its site.

There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Fukushima nuclear plants, according to public broadcaster NHK. The Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, north of Tokyo, experienced stronger shaking on Japan’s seismic scale, despite the regions being hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre. Shinkansen bullet trains and the Tokyo metro were halted briefly after the quake but have since resumed.