Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the American currency in the forex market. As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 81.18 against the US dollar. It then gained to touch at 81.14, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee depreciated by 50 paise to close at 81.28 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which measures US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.30% to 106.97. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs10.89 billion.