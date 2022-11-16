Asian Airgun Championship: India bags 4 more gold medals

Daegu: In shooting, Indian shooters bagged 4 more gold medals in air pistol events at the Asian Airgun Championship at Daegu in Korea. Thus, the medal tally of the country surged to 17.

Shiva Narwal won the men’s 10m air pistol by defeating Park Daehun of Korea by ’17-13’. In the junior men’s air pistol, Sagar Dangi defeated compatriot Samrat Rana 17-13 to claim gold.

Indian team of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a Korean team ‘16-8’ in the men’ 10m air pistol Youth event to win gold. India’s Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur defeated Korean team 16-10 in the final match of women’s 10m air pistol youth event.