Tesla investors are worried about Musk’s ability to perform his work as Tesla CEO since his deep dive into Twitter

Elon Musk spent the whole year of 2018 working nonstop and sleeping at Tesla Inc.’s facilities in California and Nevada as the company fought to increase Model 3 production.

On Monday, Musk said he had worked all night at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco and that he would keep working and sleeping there until the social media site, which he recently paid $44 billion for, was fixed.

Musk, a self-described ‘nanomanager,’ is known for staying up late to find solutions to issues.

As a result of the billionaire’s deep plunge into Twitter, which occurred after a protracted buyout he attempted, some Tesla investors are worried about his ability to focus on his role as CEO of the most valuable automaker in the world.

Gene Munster, the managing partner of the venture capital firm Loup Ventures, anticipated that Tesla investors would be disappointed. One Tesla investor predicted that ‘He’s definitely going to spend more time on Twitter than any Tesla investor feels comfortable about.’

An email from Reuters seeking comment was not answered by Musk. On Wednesday, Musk is expected to appear in court to defend Tesla’s $56 billion pay arrangement.