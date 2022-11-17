Forex market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the overseas market and a muted trend in the Indian equity markets weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.62 against the US dollar. During trading, it then lost ground to reach at 81.63, registering a loss of 37 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee depreciated by 35 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26 per cent to 106.55. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore.