Gujarat AAP leader slapped toll plaza worker; Booked

Jagmal Vala, Gujarat wing Vice President and party candidate from Somnath, has been arrested for allegedly slapping a toll booth worker.

On Wednesday night, the AAP leader was passing through the Dari toll plaza near Veraval when the incident occurred. Vala and other party members were travelling in three cars. Vala became angered and slapped a toll booth employee before getting into a scuffle and causing a ruckus. The entire incident was recorded on the plaza’s CCTV.

After the toll booth worker filed a complaint against Vala, Prabhas Patan Police began the process of filing an FIR.

Jagmal Vala was earlier jailed for threatening a National Highways Authority of India official in his own office.

The incident is being viewed as a potentially damaging situation for the leader and the party ahead of the Gujarat assembly election in the first week of December.