Mumbai woman’s assault by her lover leaves her paralysed

Last Saturday in Dahisar, Mumbai, a 24-year-old BPO employee was allegedly beaten by her lover, causing serious injuries. Priyangi Singh, the victim, sustained several spine fractures, a head injury, and paralysis below the waist.

Amey Darekar, 25, was detained by Dahisar police on suspicion of trying to murder someone. He will be brought out of custody today.

The incident happened last Saturday on the water tank terrace of a building belonging to a common acquaintance in Dahisar, informed Dahisar police. According to preliminary information obtained following Amey’s arrest, the two were fighting while intoxicated, and Priyangi fell from the water tank on the terrace as a result.

Instead of shifting Priyangi to the hospital, Amey asked his mother for assistance and left the injured girl at her Malad home.

Munish Singh, Priyangi’s father, informed police that she didn’t come home from work on Saturday and that her phone was unreachable. Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, he and his wife returned from a morning walk, and he saw Priyangi unconscious on the bed with wounds to her head, legs, and ankles. The parents were informed by their housekeeper that Amey and his mother dropped the girl off at their residence.