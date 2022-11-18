Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. Sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets boosted investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened up at 81.59 against the US dollar dollar. During trading, it then gained further to reach at 81.54, registering a gain of 10 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee depreciated 38 paise to 81.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17% to 106.51. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore.