Zee Theatre stars talk about how popular culture moulds perceptions, on International Men’s Day

What importance does International Men’s Day (19 November) have in a world where gender inequity is pervasive? Rajeev Khandelwal, Joy Sengupta and Pawan Chopra, who are the stars of Zee Theatre, think that today should be used to ponder on what true masculinity is and whether or not popular culture can challenge gender norms. And if males even require a day set apart specifically for them?

‘I believe it is vital to commemorate Men’s Day because it can make them realise that men are looked up to for what they stand for,’ Rajeev Khandelwal said in response. Their desire to acquire respect will increase with more self-esteem, which may result in a decrease in crimes against women. Also just celebrating Women’s Day can also mean that women are the weaker lot and they need a dedicated day in a year to feel special.’

‘Popular culture no longer demonstrates that men are omnipotent and that women are merely wallflowers,’ says Pawan Chopra. ‘Today’s males are more cooperative and able to cooperate with powerful women who are in charge of many different professions. Everyone now has a say, even within families and a guy is no longer the ultimate authority. This evolution is beneficial since society needs both genders to be happy in order to remain stable,’ he added.

According to Joy Sen Gupta, stereotypes about men and women have been perpetuated in popular culture, along with cliches about masculinity and femininity. According to his opinion, ‘Women today can be avenging angels, action heroines leading armies to conquer galaxies and men need not be just hyper-masculine, misogynistic action heroes but also sensitive poets, academicians, artists and intellectuals. Big blockbusters though still have all the all-conquering hyper-masculine men, projecting machismo at different levels.’