Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi, an Iranian director dedicates Marrakech film festival win to ‘women of Iran’

Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi won the top Etoile d’Or prize at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday for his first motion picture, ‘A Tale of Shemroon.’ He dedicated his award to the Iranian women who are now demonstrating for their independence and rights in the nation as he accepted his honour.

Dehkordi remarked on stage, in reference to the unrest that erupted in his nation following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in September, ‘I want to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives trying to reclaim the freedom to be themselves.’

‘I dedicate my award to all the women of Iran and to the young generation who risk their lives for freedom,’ added the 43-year-old filmmaker.

According to a new report published on Saturday by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group, at least 378 people have died as a result of the crackdown on the protests following the killing of Amini.

Amini passed away three days after being detained in Tehran by the infamous morality police for allegedly violating the conservative dress code for women in the Islamic Republic.

The Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, the French actor Tahar Rahim, the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the German-American actress Diane Kruger served as the jury’s chairpersons.