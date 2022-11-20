Judges Wary of Granting Bail Out of Concern for Being Targeted, says Chief Justice

On Saturday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that judges at the local level are hesitant to give bail out of concern for retaliation.

CJI Chandrachud remarked at a Bar Council of India-sponsored celebration: ‘Due to a resistance to granting bail at the local level, the higher courts are overrun with bail applications. Judges at the local level are hesitant to release someone on bail—not because they don’t comprehend crime—but rather out of concern that they will be singled out for doing so in severe circumstances.’

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law, was also present. He expressed worry about numerous attorneys meeting with the CJI to discuss transfers.

‘Regarding the transfer case, I’ve heard that some attorneys want to meet with the CJI. It may be a personal matter, but what would happen if it happens repeatedly for every choice made by the collegium, which is backed by the government? It will alter the entire dimension,’ Rijiju stated.

On November 9, CJI Chandrachud was appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India. His term will end on November 10, 2024. After Chief Justice UU Lalit retired on November 9, he took his place.