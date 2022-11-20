Terrorist Harwinder Rinda died in Pakistan; gangster group claims responsibility

Harwinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist whose name appeared in several terror cases, is believed to have died in Pakistan, according to Punjab Police sources. Davinder Bhambiha’s gang claimed on social media that they shot Harwinder Singh Rinda in Pakistan.

Harwinder Singh Rinda was the mastermind behind the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May, as well as the Ludhiana court blast. His name had also come up in the murder investigation of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was a member of the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International and was involved in a number of terror cases.

According to state police, Harwinder Singh Rinda was admitted to a hospital in Lahore for 15 days due to kidney failure and died there. Rinda had been offered a Rs 10 lakh cash reward by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).