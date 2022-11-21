Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away at the age of 24, after battling for her life at a hospital in Kolkata

Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress, lost her battle for life on Sunday at the age of 24 in a hospital in Kolkata. Aindrila was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after having a brain haemorrhage.

The actress had multiple heart arrests and was given CPR before she breathed her last about midnight, according to sources. She was kept on a ventilator as well, but she didn’t make it.

Aindrila was admitted on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke. ‘She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team of a neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist,’ the hospital said, according to NDTV.

Aindrila, a cancer survivor, has twice beaten the terrible illness. Her cancer was recently deemed to be in remission by the physicians and she thereafter resumed performing.

A few time after her death was confirmed, the actress’s tributes began to flood in.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, paid an emotional tribute to Aindrila. Banerjee tweeted: ‘Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artist Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award.’

Born and brought up in Berhampore, West Bengal, Aindrila made her TV debut with Jhumur and later appeared in shows like ‘Jiyon Kathi’ and ‘Mahapeeth Tarapeeth.’ She has also worked in films like ‘Love Cafe’ and ‘Ami Didi No 1.’