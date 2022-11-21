Bob Dylan’s handwritten love letters sold at auction for $670K

Love letters written by rock star Bob Dylan to his high school lover have been sold for a whopping price of nearly $670,000. The letters penned by Bob has been sold to the well-known Portuguese bookshop, Livraria Lello.

In the late 1950s, Bob, now 81, wrote letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt. Dylan shared his dreams with Barbara and proclaimed his love for her in the letters.

When the rock icon was known as Bob Zimmerman, he wrote the letters. Also intriguingly revealed in the notes is Bob’s intention to alter his name in the future and his aspiration to sell millions of CDs.

The bookshop plans to keep 42 handwritten letters totalling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday, reports AP.

Nobel Prize winner Dylan also extends an invitation to his high school sweetheart to attend the Buddy Holly concert in the letters, and he has also written some poems to convey his feelings for her.

After Hewitt’s mother passed away in 2020, her daughter discovered the letters.

Other Dylan memorabilia, besides handwritten love letters, was also sold at the auction, including a collection of 24 ‘Poems Without Titles’ and personally signed Dylan photos.