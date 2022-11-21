Jason David Frank, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ star dies at the age of 49

Jason David Frank, who starred in the popular 1990s television series ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,’ has passed away. According to reports, the actor committed suicide in Texas at the age of 49. Best known for portraying Tommy aka the White Ranger in the hit show, Frank is survived by his four children.

Although more information concerning his passing has not yet been made public and the cause of death has not been confirmed, various newspapers have reported that the actor committed suicide for reasons that are currently unknown.

‘Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,’ his manager Justine Hunt said in a statement. ‘He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.’

In the meantime, Walter Jones, who portrayed the black ranger on the show, told TMZ, ‘Many people found inspiration in him. We will sincerely miss having him here. The loss of yet another Ranger is heartbreaking.’

Jones went on to say, ‘One of the show’s biggest practical jokers was Jason. His sense of humour was crazy. We both experienced ups and downs, but I consistently offered to lend him my ear if he needed it. My heartfelt prayers are with his family and everyone who will miss him.’