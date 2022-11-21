Pink pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John at American Music Awards 2022

The American Music Awards 2022 was held on a night of spectacular fashion. When Pink launched the Awards ceremony with a mid-show homage to Olivia Newton-John and her iconic song ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You,’ she had a lot of surprises up her sleeve.

Pink performed ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and her brand new track, ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again,’ while looking lovely in sparkles and feathers.

As for the tribute, Pink stood in the centre of the stage and sang classic songs of Newton-John while the crowd had a gala time. Newton-John passed away in August at the age of 73.

She had five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart. ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ peaked at No. 3 and was one of three top 10 smashes from 1978’s Grease, also earning an Oscar nomination for best original song. Newton-John earned 10 American Music Awards, beginning in 1974 with a favourite album – country win for ‘Let Me Be There’.

She dominated the favourite female artist categories in the middle of the 1970s, taking first place in the pop/rock category three years in a row from 1974 to 1976. She later won the category again in 1982, riding the wave of the massive success of her 1981 Hot 100 number-one single ‘Physical.’