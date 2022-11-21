Spain’s Dani Carvajal misses World Cup practise due to flu in Qatar 2022.

Due to the sickness, defender Dani Carvajal missed Spain’s practise on November 21. Two days before Spain’s opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Carvajal contracts flu.

However, after recovering from his own sick episode, regular starting striker Alvaro Morata went back to practise.

As Qatar’s recent favoured number nine, Morata is set to start as the attacking line’s captain. Ansu Fati has also been selected, but the forward is still getting his knees back to full health after suffering from numerous injuries.

Spain will play Costa Rica in its opening Group E matchup before playing Germany and Japan in the remaining two games. Spain’s lone World Cup victory occurred in South Africa in 2010. Last year, they advanced to the European Championship semifinals and Nations League final, respectively. Its most recent significant victory was at Euro 2012.