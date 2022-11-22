115 stitches and a 36-hour surgery later, a young girl in Ghaziabad survives a fatal dog attack.

The number of fatal stray dog attacks seems to be endless. Another horrifying incidence involving a stray dog that nearly took the life of a little girl was reported from the Ghaziabad region of Uttar Pradesh. The girl underwent a lengthy 36-hour surgery that required 115 stitches.

The city’s Vijaynagar neighbourhood has reported the occurrence. At the MMG district hospital, surgery was performed on the girl named Riya. On Sunday, the dog bit the youngster as she was playing outside her house. During the attack, the dog tore flesh off of the girl’s face.

Amar Ujala, ENT specialist Dr. Rakesh stated that the girl’s face sustained many injuries for which very little sutures had to be used.

The child’s condition is now stable. According to the physicians, the infant will return to normal in 14–15 days.

Dr. Manoj Chaturvedi stated that, such a surgery requires intraoperative injections like serum and anti-rabies. These pricey injections were purchased from other sources because the government does not provide them.