In Kerala’s Kozhikode, fourth-grade Hindu girl wins first place in Quran recitation

A fourth-grade student from Kerala’s Kozhikode has made headlines after winning first place in a Quran recitation competition.

Despite coming from a Hindu family, Parvathy surprised everyone with her Arabic fluency, taking first place with an A grade in the Quran recitation competition.

The prize was given at the Thodannur sub-district arts festival in Kozhikode. Parvathy attends Chemmarathur LP School and has a twin sister, Parvana, who is also good at Arabic.

Ruqaiya, their school teacher, taught them Arabic.

Parvathy’s father, Nalish Bobby, works as an IT professional in Kozhikode, and her mother, Dina Prabha, teaches English. Her parents were the ones who thought learning a new language was important.

They believed that encouraging their children to learn a language they did not understand would be beneficial. The teachers at Parvathy’s school believe she has proved that language is not religious.