Matter launches India’s first geared electric motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based electric vehicle and energy storage technology startup Matter, launched a geared electric motorcycle in the country. This will be India’s first geared electric motorcycle. The booking for the model will start soon and deliveries will begin from April next year.

The startup aims to have 200 dealerships across major cities over the next 12 months. It is also eyeing exports to various markets including Asia, Africa, and Latin America in the next two years.

The bike comes with an IP67-rated liquid-cooled, 5.0 kWh battery. it can be charged using a regular 5A household socket. Full charge will take about 5 hours. The motor is rated for 10.5kW and has a claimed 520Nm of torque at the rear wheel. The bike will have a conventional gearbox, a 4-speed unit. Another first for an electric bike is the presence of dual-channel ABS. The bike comes with a range of 125-150 km on a single charge.