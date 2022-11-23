UP government preparing for Global Investor Summit, with Rs 10 lakh crore investment target

The Global Investors Summit is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 12, 2022, and the state government and administration are hard at work preparing for it. Through the summit, a target of Rs 10 lakh crores in investment has been set.

In this series, the state has written to the industry ministers of 13 countries, inviting them to join the Global Investors Summit as country partners. These letters were sent on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Other countries have been provided with information on the investment environment, facilities, and other aspects of Uttar Pradesh through the letter.

UP had already received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crores prior to the Global Investors Summit. The government of Uttar Pradesh has prepared two critical portals for the Global Investor Summit. On Tuesday, November 22, CM Adityanath inaugurated both the portals and the logo at the GIS curtain raiser ceremony in Delhi.

In less than a week, approximately 150 investors expressed an interest in investing through these portals. They have filed an intention worth more than 1.15 lakh crores on the portal. These portals will be available on the Invest UP website after November 22. Only through these portals will investment proposals be received. This portal will also be used to reach an agreement with the state government.

Speaking to India Today, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the Global Investors Summit will accelerate industrial development in the state and attract international investment.

‘When the SP government was in power, investors fled from UP to save their lives because the environment here was very bad, but now investors from all over the world will come to the Global Investor Summit. There is an exercise to bring an investment of 10 lakh crores in UP, for which it will be a big help in fulfilling the goal of UP’s 1 trillion economy,’ he added.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that the state will experience an industrial revolution as a result of this large summit. In February of next year, there will be a large programme in which global industrialists will invest in UP.

‘Our biggest goal is that UP should be at the forefront in generating economic growth. It is a big step to provide employment to the youth. Industrialists from all over the country are coming to UP, from the health department to the ease of doing business, now there is an exercise to bring industrialists from all over the world to UP,’ he added.