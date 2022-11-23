Vivo launches Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched 3 new smartphones named Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ in China. The price of Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM +256GB storage model costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The model with 12GB RAM + 512GB will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000), while the 12GB RAM +512GB storage model costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,000).

The Vivo X90 Pro+ price starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Also Read: Tata Tiago NRG CNG launched in India: Price and features

The Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ smartphones are available for pre-order now and will go on sale in China starting December 6.

Vivo X90 specifications:

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,260x 2,800 pixels) display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

The Vivo X90 sports a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and ultrasonic distance sensor.It features a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications:

The Vivo X90 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the regular Vivo X90. The smartphone is also powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo X90 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, fingerprint sensor and a laser focus sensor. It features a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications:

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440, 3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio 1800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, laser focus sensor, and rear colour temperature sensor. It packs a 4,700mAh battery, with 80W fast charging support.