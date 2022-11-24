Forex Market: Indian rupee end higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market due to the weakening of the US currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.72 against the US dollar. During trading, it then gained ground to touch 81.67, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close. It ended at at 81.62 per dollar, up by 23 paise. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended at 81.85.

The dollar index which measures the strength of US dollar against six other currencies fell 0.41% to 105.63. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 789.86 crore.