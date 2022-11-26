Eating dark chocolate will enhance your sex life

Studies show that dark chocolate can help improve sex drive. Dark chocolate is beneficial for overall sexual health as it increases levels of dopamine, a chemical that affects the pleasure centers of the brain.

According to a study, consuming 40 grams of dark chocolate daily for 14 days reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. Dark chocolate is a food that helps improve blood circulation throughout the body.

Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which is a substance that acts on the central nervous system. It makes a person feel stimulated and excited. Chocolate is also said to be a super libido booster. Studies show that eating chocolate increases libido by promoting the release of chemicals like phenethylamine and serotonin into the body. Eating chocolate makes you feel good, even euphoric.