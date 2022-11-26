Indian guy Killed Australian woman because her dog growled at him: police

The Delhi Police have detained an Indian man accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. One million Australian dollar was also being carried by Rajwinder Singh, who had left Australia after killing a lady.

Toyah Cordingley, 24, was killed by Rajwinder, because her dog growled at him.

Following an altercation with his wife, Rajwinder Singh, 38, headed to Wangetti Beach in Queensland. He admitted to Delhi police that he was carrying some fruits and a kitchen knife during the course of the investigation.

A pharmacy employee named Cordingley was strolling her dog down the shore. Rajwinder and Cordingley’s dog got into a fight as the latter began to bark. According to authorities, this led to the Indian attacking and reportedly killing Cordingley.

He then tied the dog to a tree and buried the body in the sand.

Two days later, Rajwinder Singh left Australia, taking his wife and three kids with him.

Rajwinder had received a Red Corner Notice from Interpol, and on November 21 the Patiala House Court issued a non-bailable warrant in accordance with the extradition laws.

According to a senior police officer, the culprit was detained by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police along the G T Karnal Road based on information supplied by the CBI, which serves as Interpol’s central agency in India.

Rajwinder Singh was placed in judicial detention for five days after being arrested by a Delhi court.