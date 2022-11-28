IBA Youth World Championships: Ravina wins gold medal

La Nucia: In boxing, reigning Asian champion Ravina won gold in the 63kg category at Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Ravina defeated Megan deCler of Netherlands by ‘4-3’.

25-member Indian team bagged 11 medals including 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. Overall, 17 Indians had qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament which was more than any other country in this edition. Women boxers of India claimed 8 medals and this was the highest among all countries at this year’s edition of the championships followed by Kazakhstan’s 5 and Uzbekistan’s 4.

Ravina (63kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg) clinched the gold, Kirti (+81kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg) won silver while Muskan (75kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg) and Tamanna (50kg) claimed the bronze medal in the women’s category. In the men’s category, Youth Asian champs Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) grabbed gold while Ashish (54kg) attained silver.

A total of 600 boxers from 73 countries participated in the event.

Indian medallists:

Women:

Gold: Ravina (63kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg)

Silver: Kirti (81+kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg)

Bronze : Muskan (75kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Tamanna (50kg)

Men:

Gold: Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg)

Silver: Ashish (54kg)