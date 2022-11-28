In MP’s Kuno National Park, 2 more cheetahs shifted to acclimatisation enclosure

On Sunday, two more cheetas were moved to a larger enclosure as part of the eight that were translocated from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The female cheetas Asha and Tbilisi were moved with the other three male cheetahs after being quarantined for 72 days.

On Sunday night, the two female cheetahs were successfully released into different sections of the larger enclosure. Five cheetahs are now housed in the large enclosure, leaving the small enclosure’s three female cheetahs alone.

On Sunday morning, Cheetah Task Force members IG Forest Amit Malik, WII Dean YV Jhala, and PCCF (Wildlife) JS Chauhan arrived in Kuno and spoke with the local authorities about the removal of a leopard from the larger enclosure.

The officials then evaluated the setup in the large enclosure. The decision was made to move the two female cheetahs into the bigger enclosure after that. The larger enclosure’s compartment number 6 saw the release of Tbilisi, while compartment number 7 saw the release of Asha. During this meeting, CCF Uttam Sharma and DFO Kuno Prakash Kumar Verma were also present.

In a meeting with India Today, Prakash Kumar Verma, DFO of Kuno National Park, revealed that two female cheetas named Asha and Tablisi were released on Sunday into the larger enclosure. There are currently only two female cheetas and three male cheetas in the larger enclosure.

It is anticipated that the three remaining female cheetahs from the smaller enclosure will soon be released into the larger enclosure.

According to a contract India and Namibia signed earlier this year, India welcomed eight cheetahs on September 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought eight cheetahs from Namibia into the Indian wildlife on his birthday, and they were transported there in a tiger-faced B747 Jumbo jet.

The big cats were released by PM Modi in the Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The prime minister is working to revitalise and diversify the wildlife and habitat of the nation with this project.