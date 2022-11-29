DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Nov 29, 2022, 03:41 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund inflows, weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and positive trend in the Indian equity market supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 81.58 against the US dollar. During trading,  it then inched lower to reach  at 81.60, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.  On Monday, the Indian rupee rose 3 paise to end at 81.68 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.38% to 106.28.

