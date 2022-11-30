Mumbai dog walker assaulted and thrashed for refusing take dog out of elevator at housing society

At a housing society in Mumbai, a dog walker was assaulted and the dog was kicked for refusing to leave the elevator. On Monday night, the event happened in the Arum housing society in the Nahar Amrit Shakti neighbourhood.

Sunil Rathod, the victim, revealed that he was taking the elevator to descend to the ground floor so that he could walk his dog.

He was abruptly asked to exit the elevator on the ninth floor by a woman who informed him that she was allergic to dogs.

The victim declined and made it to the foyer of the structure. He claimed that shortly after, the woman’s husband and a security guard followed him to the parking lot and began cursing at him.

Both the dog walker and the animal were mistreated by the suspect. The man reportedly grabbed a stick from Rathod’s hands and started beating him after slapping the dog walker.

He also kicked the dog, according to the police report.

After the incident was reported, a case against the accused was opened at the Sakinaka police station.

A non-cognisable report (NCR) was filed against the defendant under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 323 (voluntarily causing harm) of the Indian Penal Code.